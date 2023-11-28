Next Thursday, November 30, Liverpool will have to receive a visit from LASK to play the fifth and penultimate day of the group stage of the European tournament. Jürgen Klopp’s men are ranked first in their group and will look for a new victory to certify first place
Below we leave you with Liverpool’s possible lineup for this Europa League match against LASK.
BY: KELLEHER– Alisson will not be able to be there for this match due to injury, so it will be the turn of the Anfield team’s substitute goalkeeper for this match. Kelleher will be the starting goalkeeper in this Europa League match
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool’s right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: MATIP – The experienced Cameroonian defender brings stability and leadership to Liverpool’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate plays and his physical strength are essential attributes for the team.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field at least until mid-November. It will be Tsimikas’ turn.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His game vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: MAC ALLISTER – Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine midfielder, brings creativity and versatility to Liverpool’s midfield. His ability to maintain control of the ball and distribute it intelligently makes him a fundamental playmaker.
MC: CURTIS JONES – A gem of the youth team, he is another talented midfielder in Liverpool’s ranks. His energy, ability to recover balls and quality in passing make him essential in the midfield.
ED: SALAH – One of the most lethal forwards in the world. His ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling, as well as his scoring ability, make him a constant threat in attack.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team’s attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool’s attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
