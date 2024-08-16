He Liverpool are on the threshold of a new era as they kick off the 2024/25 Premier League season under the guidance of Arne Slot.
With Jürgen Klopp gone, the Reds are looking to quickly cement their new manager’s vision in an opening game against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the team will perform in this first game of the campaign. Below, we look at Liverpool’s possible starting lineup, which promises to be a reflection of the style Slot wants to imprint on the team.
BY: Alisson Becker – The Brazilian goalkeeper remains a cornerstone of Liverpool’s defence. His ability to make crucial saves and his ball distribution will be vital in this new cycle, providing the necessary security from the back.
LD: Trent Alexander Arnold – The right-back is known for his ability to create attacking plays from the wing. Under Slot, he is expected to maintain his key role in attack, contributing with accurate assists and possibly goals from set pieces.
CB: Virgil Van Dijk – As the leader of the defence, Van Dijk will be instrumental in maintaining solidity at the back. His experience and ability to read the game make him an essential part of Liverpool’s transition to a new era.
DFC: Ibrahima Konate – Alongside Van Dijk, Konaté forms a strong central partnership. His imposing physique and speed in covering spaces make him an ideal complement, consolidating a defence that is difficult to penetrate.
LI: Robertson – The Scot is another pillar of Liverpool’s formation. With his inexhaustible energy, Robertson will offer both defensive solidity and constant support in attacking plays on the left.
MC: Alexis Mac Allister: New signing Mac Allister will bring creativity and control to the midfield. His ability to distribute play and link up with the forwards will be crucial in setting the tempo of the match.
MC: Curtis Jones: Liverpool’s young talent has grown in confidence and maturity in recent years. As a dynamic midfielder, Jones will be tasked with breaking through lines and creating goalscoring opportunities, showing his growing influence in the team.
MCO: Dominik Szoboszlai– The Hungarian is shaping up to be one of the main offensive weapons from midfield. With his ability to launch powerful long-distance shots and his vision of the game, Szoboszlai could be one of the most outstanding players in Slot’s system.
ED: Mohamed Salah – The Egyptian striker remains Liverpool’s main attacking force. His speed, ability to get past and his goal-scoring instinct keep him as the biggest threat to opposing defences.
EI: Luis Diaz – The Colombian has proven to be an incisive winger with the ability to change the course of a match at any moment. Díaz will provide a balance on the left flank, constantly looking to break down the opposition defence with his dribbles and speed.
DC: Darwin Nuñez – The Uruguayan will lead the attacking line. With his physical ability and goal-scoring instinct, Nunez will be eager to prove his worth and be the main scorer in this new era for Liverpool.
This is what Liverpool’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk and Robertson
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez
