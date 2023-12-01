Liverpool’s possible lineup to face Fulham in the Premier League

The emblematic cathedral of football, Anfield, will be the epicenter of a crucial confrontation next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Liverpool prepares to host Fulham, eager to secure the lead in the Premier League table. However, the news of Alisson Becker’s injury adds an unexpected nuance to the match.
With the possibility of leading the league if they win and both City and Arsenal stumble, the pressure is palpable on the Reds’ horizon. This clash promises to be a battle full of intensity and drama in which Liverpool will seek to consolidate their position at the top of English football.
BY: KELLEHER– Alisson will not be able to be there for this match due to injury, so it will be the turn of the Anfield team’s substitute goalkeeper for this match. Kelleher will be the starting goalkeeper in this Europa League match
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool’s right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: MATIP – The experienced Cameroonian defender brings stability and leadership to Liverpool’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate plays and his physical strength are essential attributes for the team.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field at least until mid-November. It will be Tsimikas’ turn.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His game vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: MAC ALLISTER – Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine midfielder, brings creativity and versatility to Liverpool’s midfield. His ability to maintain control of the ball and distribute it intelligently makes him a fundamental playmaker.
MC: CURTIS JONES – A gem of the youth team, he is another talented midfielder in Liverpool&#