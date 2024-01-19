Liverpool enters this matchday 21 of the Premier League at the top of the standings. After a season that has been very good domestically, Klopp's team intends to continue with that good dynamic to continue fighting for the championship. However, this time they will have to face a rival like Bournemouth who are also in a good moment of form, despite the last defeat, and will also have to face this clash with numerous casualties in different positions.
The German coach will have to put together a fully guaranteed starting eleven, but without being able to count on some of his main assets, such as Salah, who is with his team competing in the African Cup, or the starting full-backs, Robertson and Arnold, both injured .
More Premier League news
Next, we will analyze the possible lineup that Klopp can have on the field for this league match against Bournemouth:
The Brazilian goalkeeper has been performing at a high level for many years now in the team. the reds, in a position that was not having much success until before his arrival. Alisson provides security and also good footwork, which is why he is very important for Klopp.
The young defender could have a new opportunity given the numerous losses in defense of Klopp's team, which cannot count on any of the full-backs, neither starters nor substitutes. Thus, the Irish full-back will be able to demonstrate that he is capable of performing at the highest level.
With a prodigious physique that does not make him slow by any means, the French defender should be an essential piece in Klopp's defensive scheme.
The Dutch defender has established himself as one of the best in the world in his position in recent years. With a great hierarchy and mastery of all defensive aspects, the player must be the leader of the team and the one who drives it forward in search of dangerous situations.
Given the losses in defense of the whole of the reds, the English defender is being forced to play in a position that is not his, also on a changed foot. Even so, he is responding at a good level and providing defensive security to the team, making up for the logical deficiencies that he has in attack.
The helm of the team in that center of the field. The talented Argentine midfielder has delayed his position in the team to get more involved in the creation of the game, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level.
The English midfielder is little by little becoming an indisputable part of Klopp's plans. The young player shows great maturity, in addition to having a lot of quality and the ability to cover the field, which makes him a very complete player in that midfield.
The Dutch midfielder was one of the great promises of world football and, despite not succeeding at Bayern Munich, he has gradually made a place for himself in Klopp's team and it seems that he could be a part of this momentous clash.
The young English talent must be one of the important men after the loss of Salah, among others. After overcoming a serious injury that kept him sidelined for many months, the player has been recovering his level little by little and demonstrating the enormous quality that he has.
The Uruguayan striker is the goal man for this Liverpool team. Despite showing some irregularity since he arrived, no one can doubt his scoring ability and his contribution to the team, so he will have to take a step forward, especially after so many absences in the upcoming games.
The Colombian winger should be the different player in Klopp's attack in the absence of Salah. With innate talent and a lot of dribbling ability, all plays should go through him with the aim of successfully facing the team's next matches. the reds.
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Joe Gomez
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch
Attackers: Elliot, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Liverpool39s #lineup #face #Bournemouth #Premier #League
Leave a Reply