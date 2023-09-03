Klopp said, “The date for closing the Saudi transfer market, 20 days after the European closing date, is not good.”

He added, “The European football authorities must inform Saudi Arabia that if they want to deal with European clubs, they must close the transfer market at the same European time.”

Klopp’s statements come amid the fears of Liverpool fans that the Saudi Federation will continue to try to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, after the first attempt failed.

The sources differ about the date of closing the Saudi transfer market, as Sky Sports indicated that it falls on September 7.

While another source indicated that it falls on the 20th of next September.

Al-Ittihad can sign Salah, even after the British transfer market is closed.