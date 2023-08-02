Liverpool played their penultimate pre-season game today, and the most serious so far. The English faced Bayern Munich in a game that the Germans took at the last minute by a score of 3-4. The work of Klopp’s men in the last month prepares them above all to start the Premier League on the right foot, after a season to forget in which they have been left out of the Champions League. These are the next 5 matches for Liverpool:
Liverpool vs Darmstadt 98, pre-season friendly
The German team will be the last opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to experiment with the eleven before facing the new season. Darmstadt also comes with sky-high morale after getting promoted to the Bundesliga that leads them to play first 7 years later.
Chelsea vs Liverpool, matchday 1 of the Premier League
The season begins in England and Liverpool will do it with a real match against Chelsea. Both teams come from two bad seasons in which they have been left out of the highest European competition, but they are always tough rivals and it is expected that this year they will be at the top of the table again. First serious test for Liverpool and Chelsea.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth, matchday 2 of the Premier League
Liverpool opens the season at Anfield against Bournemouth, a team that was promoted to Premier in 2021/22 and has been able to maintain itself despite the 4-game losing streak to end the previous season. Liverpool have to take advantage of this match because their league start seems very hard and it won’t be easy to get points seeing the transfer market that English clubs have made.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, matchday 3 of the Premier League
Newcastle has become one of the rivals to beat in England after the great season they had. Now they will play the Champions League and the transfer market they have made, signing Tonali and Barnes confirms that the ‘magpies’ are serious.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa, matchday 4 of the Premier League
Fifth day of the Premier League, fifth difficult opponent for Liverpool. The level of the English league means that there are no affordable dates for the teams, and also the group led by Unai Emery comes wanting to fight after the fantastic end of the season that they did with the arrival of the Spanish. Last season they qualified for the Conference League on the last day and this time they will want to fight to be in those 4 places in the Champions League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Darmstadt 98
|
08/07/2023
|
20:00 Spain, 12:00 Mexico, 15:00 Argentina
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
08/13/2023
|
17:30 Spain, 09:30 Mexico, 12:30 Argentina
|
premier league
|
bournemouth
|
08/19/2023
|
16:00 Spain, 08:00 Mexico, 11:00 Argentina
|
premier league
|
Newcastle United
|
08/27/2023
|
17:30 Spain, 09:30 Mexico, 12:30 Argentina
|
premier league
|
astonville
|
09/03/2023
|
15:00 Spain, 07:00 Mexico, 10:00 Argentina
|
premier league
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Liverpools #matches #friendly #start #Premier #League
Leave a Reply