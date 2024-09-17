The new edition of the Champions League has started today, which has brought us some great clashes such as AC Milan vs Liverpool, which took place at San Siro at 9:00 p.m. for the match corresponding to the first day of the European championship.
Here are Liverpool’s next five matches:
Liverpool will be back at Anfield, this time against Bournemouth. This game will be crucial to maintaining their momentum in the Premier League. Bournemouth, although traditionally considered a more modest team, have the ability to make things difficult for the big teams when they face them. For Liverpool, it will be important to establish control of the game from the start and avoid giving away spaces that Bournemouth could exploit. A win here will be vital to maintaining the team’s confidence and momentum.
Liverpool face West Ham in the EFL Cup Round of 32 in a match that promises to be intense. While Arne Slot may rotate players in this competition, the Reds cannot underestimate a West Ham side that has proven to be a tough opponent in the Premier League. This tournament represents an opportunity for young players and those looking for more playing time, although Slot could field key figures in an attempt to advance to the later stages.
Next up is a trip to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves. This game is shaping up to be one of Liverpool’s toughest of the month. Wolves are known for their physical play and ability to hurt big teams, especially on their own turf. Arne Slot will have to prepare his team for a high-intensity game, where defensive discipline and the ability to take advantage of quick transitions will be key to achieving a positive result.
Liverpool will travel to face Bologna in the second round of the Champions League. This match will be crucial to continue defining the course of both teams in the group. After the start against AC Milan, Slot’s men will seek to consolidate their dominance in the tournament. Bologna, on the other hand, will be a tough opponent at home, and Liverpool will have to be in top form to continue fighting for the top of the group.
To close out this crucial stretch, Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield. This will be the last of five games that could define the start of the Slot era at Liverpool. Palace are a team that have known how to make things difficult for the big teams in the past with their direct style of play and defensive solidity. Liverpool will have to be prepared to break down a well-organised defence and avoid any mistakes that could be exploited by Palace’s attack. A good result in this match could establish the Reds as one of the serious contenders in the Premier League this season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Bournemouth
|
September 21st
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
September 25th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
September 28th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bologna
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar +
|
Crystal Palace
|
October 5th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
