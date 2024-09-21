Liverpool are preparing for a run of five crucial games in the coming weeks, spanning the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup. These fixtures will test the depth and consistency of Arne Slot’s side as they look to remain competitive in all competitions. Below, we look at the next five challenges the Reds will face both at home and away, in the hope of consolidating their position in the table and advancing their European objectives.
Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield in the third round of the EFL Cup. This game will allow Arne Slot to rotate his squad and give minutes to young players and substitutes. Although the Reds are favourites at home, West Ham have proven to be an uncomfortable opponent in recent seasons, and could take advantage of Liverpool’s rotations to try to spring an upset. Slot will not want his team to get into trouble in this competition, and will look to settle the match quickly with his characteristic attacking style.
Liverpool will travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton in an important Premier League match. The Reds will be looking to stay at the top of the table, but Wolves, playing at home, always present a tough challenge with their physical and defensive style. Arne’s side will need to take advantage of their speed on the counterattack and ability to create play from midfield to overcome Wolves’ solid defence. With their attack led by Salah and Núñez, Liverpool will look to impose their quality to take all three points.
In the second round of the Champions League group stage, Liverpool host Bologna at Anfield. This game will be crucial for the Reds, who need to secure a home win to maintain control of their group. Bologna, returning to European competition after several years, will not be an easy opponent, but Liverpool have a superior squad and the necessary experience in Europe to prevail. With the support of their fans and their history at Anfield, Arne Slot will hope that his team comes away with all three points.
Liverpool will visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in another difficult Premier League match. The Reds have had their ups and downs in this type of encounter in recent years, so Arne Slot will want to avoid any surprises. Crystal Palace is a team that always makes things difficult for its opponents at home, with fast and dangerous players on the counterattack. Liverpool, on the other hand, will have to impose their quality and dominate possession if they want to take the three points from a stadium where the atmosphere will be intense.
The big duel between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Anfield, where both teams will be looking to pick up important points to stay in the fight for the top spots in the Premier League. These clashes are usually intense, with a lot of pace and goal chances for both sides. Arne Slot and his team will try to take advantage of the advantage of playing at home to beat an always difficult Chelsea, which under the direction of Enzo Maresca is in good form. This match promises to be one of the most exciting of the day.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
West Ham
|
September 25th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
September 28th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bologna
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Conference League
|
Movistar+
|
Crystal Palace
|
October 5th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
October 20th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
