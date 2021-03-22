The team that will never walk alone has done so in recent years with Spanish teams. We have traveled together the last Champions. Three years ago the Real Madrid he won the final 3-1 in Kiev. Against him Liverpool Madrid had lost the last of the three finals that they have not won. It was in Paris 30 years ago. Since then, Madrid have won all seven finals played. Two years ago, reds they eliminated the Barça, going back from 3-0, with a last goal in a corner play, in which the Blaugranas players “they did not die with their boots on”. That Champions League was won by Liverpool precisely in Spain, at Wanda. Last year they were eliminated by the Athletic of Madrid on that last visit to his Anfield from “English”, the great Michael Robinson. And this year we will walk together in rooms again.

The last three games played between the whites and the reds have been won by Real Madrid. In addition to the final already mentioned, in the group stage of 14-15, Madrid won in the city of los Beatles 0-3 and in the Bernabeu, 1-0. Every time one of the victories of the last years of the best team in Europe is remembered, there is someone who says: “but with Ronaldo“And it’s true, there was Real Madrid’s top scorer. But there were also others who are still there. In those three games, Madrid scored seven goals and conceded one. Christian He scored a goal. Bale, two. The other four were marked by that footballer, of whom some say he does not have a goal, that he is almost never where he has to be and others “praise”, Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Europe, an exceptional footballer.

Casemiro and Mané, in the final in Kiev.

It is not the first time I say, and it will not be the last, that when Madrid plays with four midfielders (the only ones they have), as in Vigo, Valverde, Modric, Casemiro Y KroosIt is more team, it is more balanced and the lines are closer together. It remains for the Hazard of Chelsea, which we are still waiting for; what Asensio go back to being who you were; take off Rodrygo and that Vinicius finish the plays.

And there is League. Madrid’s most important game is always the next one, against him Eibar, and looking at Atleti on his visit to Nerve.