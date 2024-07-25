Rumors continue surrounding the Colombian’s future Luis Diaz, who meets his family in Colombia enjoying a well-deserved vacation after finishing an exhausting season in European football, and after his participation in the America Cup in the selection.

The 27-year-old attacker is one of the topics of debate in Englandbecause its future in the Liverpool does not seem to be assured after the departure of Coach Jurgen Kloppwho made him a key piece of his game plan.

Jurgen Klopp, Conor Bradley and Luis Diaz Photo:AFP and Efe

Is Liverpool looking for a way out?

Fought He has won over fans with his sacrifice on the left flank, but certain sectors of the British press have not forgiven him for his mistakes in front of goal, an area in which he still has a lack of support.

It has only left more questions than answers since then.

He Liverpool Echo He commented on Thursday that the picture of Merseyside should sell the Colombian winger, as he has not displayed his full potential on the left wing, despite scoring 13 goals in 51 games last season, in all competitions.

“Two and a half years after his exciting arrival, the career of Luis Diaz in it Liverpool has not yet taken off. After arriving as Sadio Mané’s heir on the left wing, he has only left more questions than answers since then,” explains the aforementioned media outlet.

Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister, in Liverpool. Photo:X Alexis MacAllister

Barcelona were eyeing him but have instead turned their attention to Nico Williams

“While he remained a regular in the team, there are new rumours about what the future holds for him… The Reds could receive double the £37m they paid Porto for Diaz two-and-a-half years later,” he added.

The newspaper explains that Lucho was one of the most sought-after players a few months ago, when he was associated with Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona, ​​but everything ended up as mere rumours and there is no real confirmed interest.

“At the beginning of summer, the Barcelona was in the crosshairs to take it over, but instead his attention has turned to Nico Williams. Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as interested parties after losing Kylian Mbappe from their star-studded front line, but Desiree Doue and Victor Osimhen are at the forefront of their minds,” Liverpoo told the Echo.

Arne Slot Photo:EFE

Furthermore, the newspaper explains that the Liverpool could go into the transfer market to sign the Spanish star Nico Williamswho shone at the European Championship and is on the agenda of a Barcelona that has not been able to move due to lack of money.

“There is also a ready-made replacement in Nico Williams. Not only does the Spanish international have a £49m release clause, but Williams is also five-and-a-half years younger than Diaz“, he pointed.

Luis Diaz has the confidence

Despite the rumors surrounding the Colombian Luis Diazit seems that the Liverpool He has already taken an unwavering stance considering the options available in the transfer market to occupy a key position in the team.

Luis Díaz in the match against Everton. Photo:EFE

“Liverpool are not very interested in selling Díaz,” said the Liverpool Echo, which explains the importance that wingers will have in coach Arne Slot’s team, who could give the Guajiro that confidence.

HAROLD YEPES

