Luis Manuel Díaz Jiménez, father of the footballer Luis Diazof the English club Liverpool, released after being held hostage for twelve days by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla.

A black van transported the recently released man from Valledupar, capital of the neighboring department of Cesar, where the helicopter that brought him back to freedom landed, to Barrancas, the town of La Guajira where the family lives.

A humanitarian commission from the UN Mission in Colombia and the Catholic Church in the foothills of the Perijá mountain range, near the town of Barrancas, in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where he was kidnapped on October 28.

Family would travel to England

Luis Manuel Díaz father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz, released. Photo: Annex Romero / El Tiempo

After Manuel Díaz returned home, and met with his family and acquaintances, the decision that the family would have made is to travel to England as soon as possible to meet with Lucho.

According to information handled by journalist Fabio Poveda, from Blu Radio, Liverpool itself would make a plane available to transport the family to English soil.

“the information that comes to us from Barranquilla FC It is the following: they had already planned, since the release of Luis Díaz’s father was announced, that once the release was given, Liverpool would directly send a plane to Colombia to pick up Luis Díaz’s entire family. Barranquilla FC even received permission so that Jesús (Lucho’s brother who plays on that team) can also go,” the journalist said in the Sports Blog program.

Díaz is in France this Thursday, where Liverpool lost against Toulousse in a Europa League match.

The squad will travel back to Liverpool, where they have a Premier League match on Sunday.

However, it is also known that Luis Díaz would be traveling to Colombia that same Sunday to join the Colombian National Team concentration, so he would be separated from his family again for those days, if in the end, everyone moves to English soil. .

