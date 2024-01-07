With summaryA wonderful cracker in the FA Cup between Arsenal and Liverpool seemed to miraculously end without goals, but Liverpool still struck twice in the closing stages. An own goal from Arsenal left back Jakub Kiwior and a nice goal from Luis Díaz made it 0-2 at the Emirates Stadium in London.
07-01-24
