Southampton and Wolves. These are the last two rivals of Liverpool in the Premier before the Champions League final in Paris, where he will face Madrid and where They will be Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah. The three players are recovering from their physical problems and that is why Klopp is expected to book them on his visit to St. Marys’s today.

Despite this, the duel against the Saints is not a minor matter and if Liverpool is defeated today, it will make Manchester City Premier champion, with four points of advantage and one game more than the Reds. An adverse situation for Klopp, who trusts his wardrobe background: Matip, Henderson and Diego Jota will replace the headdressesalthough there could be more rotations (follow the match live on As.com).

In addition to Van Dijk and SalahAndrew Robertson also left the FA Cup final at Wembley with minor discomfort and Tsimikas is aiming to start against Southampton. The Greek winger will be the squire on the left wing of louis diazwho has emerged as Liverpool’s fittest attacker in recent months.

No scares. The Colombian winger is cooler than Sadio Mané, become the benchmark for the attack of some Reds for whom the season is taking a long time. “Now physiotherapists win championships,” Klopp reflected in one of his last press conferences, but the German coach’s comment was not accidental.

As The Athletic advanced, Liverpool has hired Christopher Rohrbeck for the final stretch of the season, a renowned physio who will try to avoid more scares at Liverpool between now and May 28.

