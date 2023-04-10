Liverpool, without Luis Díaz, draws with Arsenal and opens the fight in the Premier

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead over Liverpool (8th) to finish 2-2, reducing their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points over Manchester City, which also has one less party.

Two-goal draw

Liverpool vs. real Madrid See also The “isolated trio” returns to Liverpool training

The Brazilians Gabriel Martinelli (8) and Gabriel Jesus (28) put the ‘Gunners’ ahead in an exquisite first half that predicted a win for the Londoners, but the

Liverpool reacted and tied with goals from Egyptian Mohamed Salah (42) and fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino (87). Salah also missed a penalty (54) that could have led to the victory of the ‘Reds’.

“Our reaction was good and the end of the match was spectacular. I don’t know how we didn’t win with the chances we had at the end”, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp declared after the game.

“They are a fantastic team and it is very difficult to dominate them during the 90 minutes,” said Mikel Arteta for his part to explain the difference in Arsenal’s game between the first half and the second.

Arsenal misses two points that could end up being decisive for the title fight, since City, who thrashed bottom club Southampton 4-1 on Saturday, is only six points behind (73 to 67). However, the team coached by Pep Guardiola has a game postponed (the one that will be played on May 3 against West Ham) and before that, on April 26, they will receive Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, in a duel that could mark the fight for the championship.

AFP

More news