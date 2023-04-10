Monday, April 10, 2023
Liverpool, without Luis Díaz, draws with Arsenal and opens the fight in the Premier

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
Liverpool, without Luis Díaz, draws with Arsenal and opens the fight in the Premier


Liverpool thrashes Manchester United and the memes have no mercy

Liverpool made history by scoring 7 goals against Manchester United.

Liverpool made history by scoring 7 goals against Manchester United.

After a vibrant game, Manchester City turned out to be the most benefited.

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead over Liverpool (8th) to finish 2-2, reducing their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points over Manchester City, which also has one less party.

Two-goal draw

The Brazilians Gabriel Martinelli (8) and Gabriel Jesus (28) put the ‘Gunners’ ahead in an exquisite first half that predicted a win for the Londoners, but the
Liverpool reacted and tied with goals from Egyptian Mohamed Salah (42) and fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino (87). Salah also missed a penalty (54) that could have led to the victory of the ‘Reds’.

“Our reaction was good and the end of the match was spectacular. I don’t know how we didn’t win with the chances we had at the end”, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp declared after the game.

“They are a fantastic team and it is very difficult to dominate them during the 90 minutes,” said Mikel Arteta for his part to explain the difference in Arsenal’s game between the first half and the second.

Arsenal misses two points that could end up being decisive for the title fight, since City, who thrashed bottom club Southampton 4-1 on Saturday, is only six points behind (73 to 67). However, the team coached by Pep Guardiola has a game postponed (the one that will be played on May 3 against West Ham) and before that, on April 26, they will receive Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, in a duel that could mark the fight for the championship.

AFP

