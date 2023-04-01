Liverpool fell thrashed this Saturday 1-4 against Manchester City, in a match that last season defined the fight for the title, but this year did not have the same appeal. Even so, the game was vibrant and Guardiola’s team showed that it is one step higher than Klopp’s.

This is the third defeat Liverpool has suffered in a rowafter the 0-1 against Bournemouth, for the Premier League, and the 0-1 against Real Madrid, for the Champions League.

City, meanwhile, is relaunched in the final stretch of the League.

The win against Liverpool

The ‘citizens’ resolved a complicated match in a big way that ended as if it were a bullfighting session in the Maestranzawith the ‘olés’ of their fans in the last minutes, in which they even dared to chant a “champions, champions” despite still being five points below Arsenal, who will soon visit the Ettihad Stadium.

1-0 | Salah – 17′

1-1 | Alvarez – 27′

The Egyptian’s blow did not affect City at all, which continued at its pace, like a steamroller to find soon an award that Julián Álvarez got after a precious collective play that De Bruyne started, Mahrez continued, Gündogan continued and Grealish finished with an assist for the Argentine striker.

1-2 | De Bruyne – 46′

The ‘citizens’ charged out of the locker room and in just a minute they found their way to victory. And again, with prominence for Julián Álvarez, who left the second on a tray for De Bruyne.

1-3 | Gundogan – 53′

The 3-1 was already too heavy a slab for Liverpool.

1-4 | Grealish – 74′

With the new ammunition for the last stretch, Liverpool continued in nowhere and even received the fourth, the work of Grealish, who took a well-deserved award after teaming up with De Bruyne.

The City winger scored a goal after grappling in the mud for most of the match. It was the icing on the cake to a sublime match for City, which for the first time in the course added four consecutive victories in the Premier and reaches the peak of the season in top form.

*With EFE