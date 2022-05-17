Liverpool beat Southampton 1-2 on Tuesday and reaches the last date of the Premier League one point behind the leader, Manchester City.

The Colombian Luis Díaz had no activity in this meeting. Coach Jürgen Klopp put him on the substitute bench, but did not bring him onto the pitch.

In the last game of the 37th day of the Premier League, scheduled for this Tuesday due to the FA Cup final dispute last Saturday, Liverpool could not fail if they wanted to extend the outcome of the tournament to the last date and they succeeded after come back 2-1 to the ‘Saints’.

Liverpool’s initial scare: started losing

The ‘Reds’ couldn’t lose if they didn’t want the ‘Citizens’ to be proclaimed champions this Tuesday, at the end of the 37th round, but they started losing in Southampton after Nathan Redmond’s (13) initial goal for the locals in a nice personal action concluded with a shot that was slightly deflected by James Milner before ending up in the net.

But continuing with the image of the entire season, when they managed to cut the 12-point deficit in the standings with City at the end of 2021 to fight for the title until the end, The ‘Reds’ did not give up until they turned the score around, despite the fact that Jürgen Klopp risked leaving only two starters (Alisson Becker and defender Ibrahima Konaté) with respect to the initial team that won the FA Cup final on penalties at Chelsea.

Jürgen Klopp’s men, despite the inexperience of men like Harvey Elliopp and Curtis Jones, resolved a difficult moment by being able to come back with goals from Japan’s Takumi Minamino (27) and Cameroon’s Joel Matip in the second half (67) .



The Japanese, who did not celebrate the goal having played for the ‘Saints’ on loan for the second half of last season, took advantage of an assist from the Portuguese Diogo Jota to score and Matip consummated the comeback with a rather lucky reflex header.

The panorama for the last date of the Premier

With this victory, Liverpool reaches 89 points and is placed one behind City, which also has a better goal difference (+72 vs. +66) so they will win the title if they get the same result as the ‘Reds’, who they do not depend on themselves.

Liverpool, who host Wolverhampton (8th), will however have additional ‘help’ as it will be Aston Villa, coached by former Anfield star Steven Gerrard, who visit the Etihad Stadium.

SPORTS

with AFP