The future in technical management Liverpool will be the big topic of the coming months, since Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.

Klopp became a symbol of the Reds, a team with which they won a total of 7 titles. HIS departure will leave a void that is difficult to fill, but the club is already moving to find a replacement.

The press versions in Europe already provide information about possible candidates to become technical directors.

Xabi, on the radar

Xabi Alonso, former Spanish player.

According to @Santi_J_FM / @footmercato, Liverpool have already contacted Xabi Alonso, current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, to become Jürgen Klopp's successor this summer.

Xabi is one of the coaches listed on the European market. He is currently leader of the Bundesliga before hosting Bayern this Saturday. Furthermore, last Tuesday Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the semi-finals of the German Cup after eliminating Stuttgart 3-2.

It is said that Xabi has an agreement in his current contract and that is that he can leave the German club if any of his former teams, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern, want to acquire his services.

The former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger He believes that the current Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, will end up coaching Liverpool and believes that this could happen next summer. “I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool and I can imagine that it will be this summer when he leaves for Liverpool,” the former Bayern player told the German First Television Network (ARD).

Xabi Alonso played between 2004 and 2009 for Liverpool, the team with which he won the Champions League in 2005. He then moved to Real Madrid and Bayern, where he was a teammate of Schweinsteiger for a season.

A Portuguese, in folder

According to the journalist, Fabrizio Romanoin the 'GivemeSports' program, the top candidate to fill the position of Technical Director at Liverpool is the Portuguese Rúben Amorim, who currently directs Sporting Lisbon in Portuguese football.

According to Romano in the sports program, Amorim is “one of the names to take into account”, after the Portuguese has had good numbers with the Lisbon team throughout the 4 years he has been with Sporting.

However, Liverpool have not been the only English team that has searched for Rúben Amorim. Teams like Chelsea and Aston Villa also asked about the Portuguese at the time. Although the team of Luis Díaz and company is the one that has the advantage for the coach, he would have to pay a clause of 10 million pounds in case they want to take him to manage at Anfield.

