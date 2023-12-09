The Colombian Luis Diaz He was a starter in the match that Liverpool won this Saturday on their visit to Crystal Palace, 1-2, in a new round of the Premier League.

Liverpool assumed the lead partially, as it surpasses the Arsenal who plays this Saturday against Aston Villa.

Lucho, who was well neutralized by the local team, had a goal that was disallowed for offside at the end of the game.

The Colombian was a figure at the Palace Jefferson Lermaalthough he left with physical discomfort

