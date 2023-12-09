You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool.
The Colombian had action again, although he did not score.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Diaz He was a starter in the match that Liverpool won this Saturday on their visit to Crystal Palace, 1-2, in a new round of the Premier League.
Liverpool assumed the lead partially, as it surpasses the Arsenal who plays this Saturday against Aston Villa.
Lucho, who was well neutralized by the local team, had a goal that was disallowed for offside at the end of the game.
The Colombian was a figure at the Palace Jefferson Lermaalthough he left with physical discomfort
Relive minute by minute
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #Luis #Díaz #wins #leads #Premier #League
Leave a Reply