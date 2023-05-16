A double from Curtis Jones made the difference in the match at King Power Stadium that gave Liverpool their seventh straight win to extend their illusions and reach one of the top four places in the Premier while Leicester sinks, penultimate and getting closer to making relegation a reality.

The Colombian Luis Díaz, who continues to be highly regarded by coach Jürgen Klopp, started this match and played 73 minutes.

Liverpool accelerates in this final stretch of the course in search of a greater prize. Installed in the upper part, in the European zone, he hopes to reach a champions position on time. Although they have one more game, they are only one point behind Newcastle, third, and Manchester United, fourth. The reds are fifth and are on the lookout for any mistakes from their predecessors.

Quite the opposite of Leicester, who have already gone four games without winning and who have lost their last two. He has the salvation that marks Everton to two points.

However, Leicester were unable to pull off a victory that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone despite the fact that the first chance, in the midst of a good start, went to their team. He was in Jamie Vardy’s boots, before the quarter hour mark, at the best moment of the game for the Foxes. The goalkeeper Ederson avoided the local goal.

Little by little, Liverpool took control of the match. Klopp’s team found spaces and the goal was a matter of time. The first arrived after half an hour, with a cross from Mohamed Salah, who received the ball from Jordan Henderson, to the left where Curtis Jones burst in and, first, beat Daniel Iversen.

Liverpool made a difference in four minutes. What it took to do the second, when Curtis Jones, again, perfectly finished an inside pass, to the center of the area, from Salah, his best partner.

The goal broke down Leicester who was able to close the gap at the start of the second half, with a shot from Harvey Barnes in which the Brazilian goalkeeper from Klopp’s team excelled.

Disorder and tension took over Dean Smith’s box and Liverpool’s chances multiplied. He came third on a free kick, in the 70th minute, executed by Trent Alexander Arnold, impossible for Iversen.

They could have been more, like in a one-on-one from Salah who threw the ball out. But he was unsuccessful and Leicester left with a heavy setback and one less chance to avoid relegation.

This was the performance of Luis Díaz against Leicester

Díaz was, according to the SofaScore portal, the player with the lowest rating among Liverpool’s 11 starters: he gave it a score of 6.7 out of 10. The peasant touched the ball 73 times.

He was not particularly fine in this game: out of 15 duels, he could only win four. He didn’t shoot on goal, but he did have two shots that went wide. He fumbled 18 times and I fouled four times. They committed an infraction to him.

Since his reappearance after the knee problem that led him to surgery, Díaz has played seven games for Liverpool, three of them as a starter, and scored one goal.

