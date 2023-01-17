With videoCody Gakpo has qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup with Liverpool. After the first game against Wolverhampton ended 2-2, the Reds won the replay 1-0 on Tuesday evening. A boost for the team of trainer Jürgen Klopp, who is only ninth in the Premier League.

In the next round, Liverpool will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in a week and a half. The team can then take revenge for the ignominious 3-0 defeat suffered in the Premier League last weekend.

For Gakpo there was again a base place against the Wolves. The attacker, who came over from PSV, had a nice shooting opportunity in the first half, but his attempt went over. So it remains to wait for his first goal for his new club. The attacker was substituted for Mohamed Salah in the 66th minute.

The only goal of the game came after just fifteen minutes of play. Only 19-year-old Harvey Elliott took advantage of Wolves goalkeeper José Sá's completely wrong line-up to finally give Liverpool their first win of 2023.

In the second half Wolverhampton tried to equalize as in the first game in Liverpool. Raúl Jiménez in particular had a great chance. His header was only just stopped by Joe Gomez. A header from Matheus Cunha in the last minute was not hard enough.

Watch the winning goal.





