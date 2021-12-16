Newcastle ahead at Anfield, but the Reds overturn everything: 3-1 and Klopp is -1 from the top. Everton takes back the Blues: 1-1

Liverpool win, Chelsea waste and Tottenham don’t play. Klopp’s Reds, with the three of a kind in comeback against Newcastle, thanks to goals from Jota, Salah and Alexander-Arnold, go up to 40 points, to -1 from Manchester City, leaders. Covid brakes Chelsea, which loses the opportunity to shorten on the top and remains third at -4. Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi and Chilwell are positive, Havertz not summoned because he is sick. And Tuchel’s team does not go beyond the draw against Everton of the unsafe Benitez (four defeats in the last five): Branthwaite responds to Jota, 1-1. Due to Covid cases, Conte’s Tottenham did not take the field against Leicester: Spurs are seventh with 25 points, +3 over Napoli’s Eurorival.

Chelsea 1-1 Everton – Tuchel has to deal with Covid. And in attack he lines up Ziyech, Mount and Pulisic. Owner, on the pitch the whole game, Jorginho. On several occasions, in the first half, Chelsea are close to the advantage: Mount and James try, but their attempts are not precise and Everton holds up. In the second half the race lights up. At 70 ‘James fishes Mount, who puts Pickford in the corner. Immediate reaction of the Toffees, who changed their skin in the second half: cross by Gordon, touch by Branthwaite, born in 2002, and the ball in the bag (74 ‘). Chelsea respond with the header of Thiago Silva and Rudiger, saved. The result doesn’t change anymore. And for the Blues it’s two wasted points.

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – Ready, go and Shelvey immediately enforces the former’s law: from distance he guesses the right angle and beats Alisson for the host advantage (7 ‘). Klopp’s Liverpool grows. At 21 ‘Jota equalized the score, replying to Dubravka’s rebuff on the net: Newcastle protest because one of their players, Hayden, was on the ground at the time of the goal. At 26 ‘the Reds put the arrow with Salah: the Egyptian finished an action carried out by Mané. In the second half, Keita and Firmino take over, trying to make themselves dangerous but Newcastle holds up. At 87 ‘there is still the Liverpool trio. Alexander-Arnold drops it, with a blow from distance in the final, on Firmino’s own assist.

December 16, 2021

