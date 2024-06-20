Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After French Paris Saint-Germain abandoned the idea of ​​including Colombian international winger Luis Diaz, 27 years old, a Liverpool player, Barcelona is rapidly approaching negotiations with the player himself, to include him during the summer transfer market, which opens its doors on the first of next July.

Press sources loyal to Barca stated that Barcelona is in the process of defining its goals, as Deco, the sporting director, met with German Hansi Flick, the technical director, in order to determine the team’s needs and priorities this summer.

There was a clear agreement between the two men on the name of the Colombian, Luis Diaz, and Deco paid great attention to completing this matter quickly.

The newspaper “Sport” revealed that Diaz’s representatives are meeting with Barcelona officials this week, and the meeting is taking place in the United States, where the player is there with his country’s national team, to participate in the Copa America tournament being held there.

The newspaper said that this is the first official step that Barcelona is taking to sign this player, and it is expected that the Blaugrana will intensify its efforts during the coming period in order to obtain his services.

The most important step remains after that, as the Barca administration must agree with Liverpool officials and persuade them to dispense with the services of the Colombian winger. However, some English press sources close to Liverpool stated that the “Reds” will not agree to Diaz’s departure for a low price, but may ask for a large number. Barcelona is unable to manage it in light of its devastating financial crisis.

Luis Fernando Diaz, born on January 13, 1997, began his football career at Barranquilla Club in the Colombian Second Division in 2016, and quickly attracted attention with his speed and high technical skills, which led to his transfer to Atlético Junior in the First Division in 2017, and in 2019 he moved to Portugal, He played for Porto for 7 million euros and excelled there, which encouraged Liverpool to think about including him, which actually happened in January 2022, under a contract worth 45 million euros. He also played for the U-20 and U-23 youth teams, and was promoted to the senior team in 2019.