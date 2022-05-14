Today at 5:45 p.m. Spanish time, the FA Cup final was played between Chelsea and Liverpool, both teams came out with everything in search of lifting the trophy
Liverpool started with more danger than Chelsea, with the coffee player Luis Díaz standing out for the “reds”. It was this same player who in the eighth minute had a clear scoring chance after a magnificent pass that Alexander Arnold gave the Colombian first with the outside.
This was the general tone of the following minutes, dominance of Liverpool, but little by little Chelsea increased their presence in attack, in the 22nd minute they had a good chance by Mount, but the ball went near the post
In the 27th minute Marcos Alonso had another chance to put his team ahead but Alisson managed to prevent the ball from reaching the back of the net. A few minutes later, more specifically in minute 32, Liverpool was going to receive bad news, Salah was going to have to leave injured and instead Diogo Jota entered the pitch. Little else was going to happen in the first half, in this way both teams went to changing rooms without being able to break the equality on the scoreboard.
The second half began with a Chelsea that had three dangerous chances to get ahead, the first after a cross from Pulisic, Marcos Alonso could not send the ball between the three posts. On the next play, Chelsea had another dangerous offensive that managed to clear Liverpool’s goal and later, after a lateral foul, Marcos Alonso sent the ball to the post.
Liverpool was going to answer to the “blues” offensives, first with a chance by Robertson and later by the boots of Luis Díaz, although none was going to be able to move that zero to zero. Tuchel was going to start pulling strings on the bench with the aim of getting ahead on the scoreboard, giving Kanté entry in the 65th minute for Kovacic. Klopp was going to wait a few more minutes, until in minute 73 he gave Milner entry for Keïta.
In the subsequent minutes that ran down the clock, both teams had chances but without finishing them. In just one minute, specifically in minute 83, Liverpool was going to have the clearest chances of the game, first through Luis Díaz who, after the pass he received from Mané, sent the ball to the post of Mendy’s goal, and later Robertson was going to send the ball to the post again when it seemed that he was going to manage to beat the London team’s goal.
After 90 minutes of regulation time, neither team managed to break the equality on the scoreboard, sending the game to extra time.
Both teams were preparing for these extra 30 minutes, Liverpool was going to release Van Dijk for Matip. In the first part of extra time, both knew what was at stake, without wanting to risk either team. In the seventh minute of extra time, one of the men who tried the most on Liverpool’s part, Luis Díaz, left to give Firmino entry.
In the last minutes of extra time, with a view to penalties, Tuchel gave Barkley a pass who was going to come out for a player who had entered the field in the 105th minute, Loftus-Cheek. The second part of extra time followed the general trend of the first half of it, taking the game to a penalty shootout.
Already in the penalty shootout Chelsea was going to start throwing, through Marcos Alonso who was going to score the first penalty, the first Liverpool shooter was going to be Milner, who was going to do the same. Azpilicueta was going to collect the second penalty for the “blues” but he sent the shot from 11 meters to the post, Thiago scored the second penalty, thus putting his team ahead in the penalty shootout. Reece James was going to score his shot, Firmino didn’t miss his penalty either. The man who came out to take a penalty, Barkley, did not miss and scored, Arnold who was going to take the fourth for Liverpool was not going to miss either. Already the fifth penalty, by Chelsea, was going to be taken by the usual shooter, Jorginho, who was not going to fail, by Liverpool, that if they scored the penalty the game would end up giving victory to the Reds, he was going to throw Mané, but Mendy did not allow it, saving the penalty and sending the penalty shootout to sudden death.
The first sudden death penalty was going to be taken by Ziyech, who was going to score it, for Liverpool it would be Diogo Jota the shooter, scoring his shot. Mason Mount would be the seventh shooter but his penalty was going to be saved by Alisson. Once again, if Liverpool scored, they would be proclaimed champions, it would be Tsimikas who took the penalty, which he scored, giving the FA Cup to the Anfield team.
#Liverpool #win #Cup #spectacular #penalty #shootout
Leave a Reply