LONDON (Reuters) – Liverpool won the thrilling FA Cup final on Saturday 6-5 on penalties against Chelsea after the derby, played at Wembley, ended in a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Substitute Kostas Tsimikas converted the final kick after Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta hit the post and Alisson saved Mason Mount’s hit.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané also missed a goal.

It was a repeat of the FA Cup final in February, won by Liverpool 11-10 on penalties, after a match that also ended goalless.

Saturday’s victory means Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning all four major titles of the season, which would be an unprecedented feat.

They are three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League battle with two games remaining and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

