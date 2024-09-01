Liverpool are imposing themselves at Old Trafford against Manchester United with a partial score of 2-0, thanks to two goals from Luis Díaz.
Both goals came after crucial errors from Casemiro, whose performance has been questioned by fans and analysts of English football. The Brazilian midfielder has lost two balls in dangerous areas that ended in lethal Liverpool counterattacks, accurately exploited by Diaz.
In the 35th minute, the former Porto player opened the scoring thanks to an assist from Salah. The play was the result of a mistake by Casemiro.
This was Luis Díaz’s second goal this afternoon. In the 42nd minute, Manchester United had a bad start. The ball was recovered by the Reds and given to Mohamed Salah, who saw the Colombian open in the area and served him a perfect pass. Díaz defined with first intention to beat Onana.
Casemiro’s performances have sparked criticism over his current form at Manchester United, where he was expected to be a key cog in midfield. Today’s errors are adding to concerns over his form, especially in high-pressure games like this English derby. Meanwhile, Liverpool are making the most of their opportunities, controlling the tempo of play and keeping the home side at bay in their own stadium.
Thanks to his good performance, the Reds fans sang a song in honour of Luis Díaz, who scored a double against the Red Devils.
