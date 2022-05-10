The Reds pass 2-1 on the Aston Villa field (goals from Luiz, Matip and Mané) and grab Guardiola’s team in the lead, but with one more match

Steven Gerrard scares Liverpool which in the end is relieved by the usual Manè. In the recovery of the 33rd day of the Premier League, the Reds are immediately under at Aston Villa, coached by the former Anfield legend. Matip immediately responds to the advantage of Douglas Luiz, then the Senegalese is unleashed who signs the 2-1 and reaches 15 goals in the league. Two days from the end, Salah and his teammates return to the top, level on points with City, but Guardiola’s team has played one game less, which will recover tomorrow (Wednesday) at Wolverhampton (here the ranking).

TURNOVER REDS – Liverpool continue the run-up to the top, but without losing sight of the other goals of the season. Waiting for the last Champions League match against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp is already thinking about the FA Cup final, scheduled for Saturday against Chelsea. The German coach uses his energy for the match against the Blues and renounces some very successful players in the match against Aston Villa. Thiago Alcantara rests in midfield, with Curtis Jones and Keita starters on either side of Fabinho, then replaced by captain Henderson due to an injury. Forward, there is the trident made up of Diaz, Manè and Jota. In the Villans the former Inter player Young starts from the bench, instead Lucas Digne and Coutinho play from the 1st minute, deployed on the frontline behind Watkins and Ings. See also Real Madrid negotiates with the RFEF to postpone its Copa del Rey match

RETURN REDS – Gerrard’s team enters the field on the right foot and, on 4 ‘, is already ahead 1-0. After a wasted chance by Watkins, Douglas Luiz tries with a header: Alisson rejects but the ball remains there, the Brazilian takes advantage and scores with a winning tap-in. Two minutes passed and Liverpool leveled the score, with a split by Matip on the development of a free kick. Starting from the 20 ‘, Manè climbs on the pedestal: he touches the 2-1 header, shortly after he finds it but canceled it for offside by the assistman Diaz. The right opportunity comes in the 65th minute, with an unstoppable shot for Emiliano Martinez. The Reds thus boast three players with at least 15 goals in the league, with the Senegalese reaching the goal already achieved by Jota and Salah. Before Klopp’s team, only 2014 City had done as well in the Premier League, thanks to the accomplishments of Dzeko, Aguero and Yaya Tourè. That year, the Citizens finished the season in first place. For Henderson and his teammates – saved in the final by Alisson, who was decisive on a shot by Ings – the road, on the other hand, still seems to be uphill. To complete the comeback, Guardiola would need a slip in the recovery against the Wolves. See also Barça must execute the purchase option for Adama Traoré

May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 23:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Liverpool #win #Gerrard #provisional #connection #City