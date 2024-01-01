Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. The newspaper reported this on January 1 Le Parisien with reference to the source.

It is noted that the English football club is considering the 25-year-old Frenchman as a replacement for striker Mohamed Salah. Mbappe's transfer will also allow Liverpool to close the gap on Manchester City.

As the newspaper pointed out, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been watching Mbappe for many years, and Kylian appreciates this, and Real Madrid's current “aggressive” tactics in working on the transfer are proving counterproductive.

Earlier, on October 23, the Internet portal Transfermarkt named the Norwegian forward of the English football club Manchester City Erling Haaland and the French PSG player Kylian Mbappe the most expensive strikers in the world. According to the portal, the value of each of these players is €180 million.

Mbappe's agreement with PSG runs until the end of the 2023/24 season. The footballer refused to use the option to extend his contract with the club until 2025. The management of the Parisian football club has repeatedly tried to convince him not to leave the team in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

The French newspaper L'Equipe reported on June 12 that the footballer is not going to renew his contract. His agreement with PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. The club believed that Mbappe would move to Real Madrid in 2024.

Mbappe moved to PSG in the summer of 2017. In the 2022/23 season, he scored 41 goals and made 10 assists in 43 matches across all competitions. In total, he has 212 goals and 98 assists in 1,260 matches for the Parisian club.