These are key days for the future of Mbappé's career. The player has an offer from Real Madrid to sign as a free agent next summer and has until January 15 to accept or reject the offer, understanding that a “no” bans him from the team for the rest of his career. the capital of Spain. Furthermore, it is certain that the PSG team will sooner or later present a renewal offer to the player.
At the end of the day, the star of the French National Team understands perfectly that he is the owner of his future, so he can make the decision he wants. Right now, everything indicates that the race to get his signature was between two sides, Merengue and another in Paris, however, everything has become complicated for both clubs, since Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool to be present in the career and bet on the player's signing.
International press confirms that the club is open to giving Salah a departure to Saudi Arabia where he continues to have million-dollar offers. Being that the Reds could receive up to 200 million euros from the sale of who is currently the best player in the entire Premier League and the club's position is clear, they are open to reinvesting the income obtained from the transfer of Salah to join Kylian in his squad, whom Klopp considers the best replacement in the world for the Egyptian.
#Liverpool #attack #signing #Mbappé
