This Wednesday, December 20, there will be action in the EFL Cup England, where two of the most traditional and popular teams in the country will face each other in the quarterfinals: Liverpool and West Ham.
The team that will be home has just eliminated Bournemouth in the previous instance, while the visit eliminated none other than Arsenal. We review all the previous ones.
Liverpool have failed to win in the last two matches in the Europa League and the Premier League. Their last result ended in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United. After last year's elimination from the EFL Cup, Liverpool will be looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition once again.
David Moyes' team advanced on the continent thanks to a 2-0 victory against Freiburg in the Europa League. West Ham, current champions of the Europa Conference League, secured it in the group stage. He comes into this match after an optimistic victory against Wolves, managing to keep a clean sheet for the second game in a row.
In which stadium is Liverpool-West Ham played?
Date: Wednesday, December 20
Location: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield (Liverpool)
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Robinson T. (Eng)
How can you watch Liverpool-West Ham?
To confirm
What's the latest news from Liverpool?
Liverpool's list of casualties is extensive: Bajcetic S. (Injury – calf); Diogo Jota, (Injury – muscle); Mac Allister A. (Injury – knee); Matip J.(Injury – knee); Robertson A. (Injury – shoulder); Thiago (Injury – hip). In addition, Gravenberch R. (Injury) is possible out, but it is not confirmed yet. If he doesn't play, he could play Cody Gakpo or Curtis Jones instead.
What is the latest news from West Ham?
Antonio M. (Injury – knee) is the only casualty of the visiting team. David Moyes' team has just beaten Wolves 3-0, and since he has not suffered any injuries, he could repeat the team.
Possible alignments
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch or Jones or Gakpo; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta
Forecast
Liverpool will win 2 to 0, with one from Salah and the other from Darwin.
#LiverpoolWest #Ham #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #EFL #Cup
Leave a Reply