The leader receives a West Brom in relegation places with the aim of putting land in the middle in domestic competition against his most immediate pursuers.

Thiago, Van Dijk and Diogo Jota will be out for this match for Liverpool who arrives thrown into this match after his win against Crystal Palace in the previous match. Of the last five meetings, they have not lost any.

For its part, West Brom arrives with the need to get out of the bottom of the table as soon as possible. The visitors have only won in one of the last five games and to win at Anfield, against the leader, would give a tremendous moral boost to believe in their chances of maintaining the category.