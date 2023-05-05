🚨 Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister. The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet. #LFC

Feeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June. pic.twitter.com/Z7sJ0qValK

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023