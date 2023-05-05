Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool is very interested in the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister, the Brighton & Hove Albion star, and has already made him an offer but has also made it clear that he would like to close the transfer this May before it starts the transfer market, sources told 90min.
The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League this 2022/23 season, scoring the decisive penalty as the Seagulls clinch a 1-0 win over Manchester United last Thursday in what It was a key duel in the fight to enter the European Cups. This was the ninth goal this season in the English league of the player who became world champion in Qatar 2022.
Mac Allister’s excellent form has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, and the Argentine looks set to leave the Amex Stadium this upcoming European summer with the aim of taking a major leap forward in his career.
Liverpool has the objective of incorporating up to three new midfielders in the next transfer market and the first of these is the Argentine player as he understands it 90min and that talks have already been held with the player’s representatives and his father, Carlos, who confirmed last month that he was looking to reach an agreement with his son’s next team before the end of the season.
The Reds are afraid that other big teams in the Premier League will be interested in the Brighton man and that is the main reason why they want to reach an agreement as soon as possible. However, Brighton are in no rush to sell him, as they know that Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle are aware of the situation of the player who emerged from Argentinos Jrs.
Mac Allister signed a new and improved contract ahead of the World Cup, putting Brighton in a comfort zone when it comes to negotiations to come. In fact, sources have told 90min that a transfer can be worth up to £70m to take Mac Allister away from England’s south coast and with the Seagulls only willing to deal him on their terms.
Given the situation of the Argentinian midfielder, Brighton expects Mac Allister to be his only major outing going into next season despite several players on the team drawing interest from the biggest teams in English football. One of those who was close to leaving was the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo who had offers from Chelsea and Arsenal in the last transfer market and who are expected to return to the Amex Stadium offices.
