Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, the goals of the key game in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Liverpool

Mane scored Liverpool’s second goal.

Mane scored Liverpool’s second goal.

Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter.

Liverpool plays for the Premier League title against Wolves in their stadium, while Manchester City play their crucial game against Aston Villa.

City is first in the Premier League table and one point is the cast of Luis Díaz.

The first goal was scored by Wolves, at minute three, through Pedro Neto.

Mané, at minute 24, tied for Liverpool.

