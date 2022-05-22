Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, the goals of the key game in the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mane scored Liverpool’s second goal.
Mane scored Liverpool’s second goal.
Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter.
May 22, 2022, 10:28 AM
Liverpool plays for the Premier League title against Wolves in their stadium, while Manchester City play their crucial game against Aston Villa.
City is first in the Premier League table and one point is the cast of Luis Díaz.
The first goal was scored by Wolves, at minute three, through Pedro Neto.
RAPACIOUS…
Pedro Neto opens or tackles for Wolverhampton at Anfield!
Liverpool 0x1 Wolves. For now, very close title of City! pic.twitter.com/SG1XLU65Nu
— 4DOIS3UM (@4dois3um) May 22, 2022
Mané, at minute 24, tied for Liverpool.
