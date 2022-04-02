Liverpool vs. Watford, live: the Premier League, live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Guajiro Luis DÃaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.
Guajiro Luis Díaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.
The team where the Colombian Luis Díaz plays seeks to get closer to the top in the championship.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 02, 2022, 05:30 AM
Liverpool receives Watford this Saturday, on the 31st date of the Premier League, at Watford, in search of a victory that will temporarily leave it at the top of the tournament, waiting for what Manchester City does later.
The Colombian attacker Luis Díaz has already rejoined the team led by Jürgen Klopp, after having participated in the last two rounds of the tie with the National Team. The peasant scored a goal in the victory against Bolivia, but that was not enough to prevent Colombia from missing out on Qatar 2022.
Follow the game here:
April 02, 2022, 05:30 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #Watford #live #Premier #League #live
Leave a Reply