Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool vs. Watford, live: the Premier League, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Guajiro Luis DÃaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.

Guajiro Luis Díaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.

The team where the Colombian Luis Díaz plays seeks to get closer to the top in the championship.

Liverpool receives Watford this Saturday, on the 31st date of the Premier League, at Watford, in search of a victory that will temporarily leave it at the top of the tournament, waiting for what Manchester City does later.

The Colombian attacker Luis Díaz has already rejoined the team led by Jürgen Klopp, after having participated in the last two rounds of the tie with the National Team. The peasant scored a goal in the victory against Bolivia, but that was not enough to prevent Colombia from missing out on Qatar 2022.

Follow the game here:

weather app logo

See also  Hamilton: "If we have the same pace, it will be hard to overcome"

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Liverpool #Watford #live #Premier #League #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rangnick rejects Van Gaal's insult to "United"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.