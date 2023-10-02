He Liverpoolaccustomed to playing the UEFA champions leaguewill have to settle for playing the second most important international tournament in the area at the club level and for this second day of their adventure they will have to receive a visit from Union Saint Gilloise of Belgium, in the great Anfield stadium, in Group E.
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Union SG played?
City: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Thursday October 5
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Liverpool vs Union SG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Liverpool vs Union SG on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Liverpool vs Union SG on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Liverpool vs Union SG on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Leicester City
|
3-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
West Ham
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
LASK
|
1-3V
|
UEL
|
Wolves
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Charleroi
|
3-1V
|
Belgian League
|
RWD Molenbeek
|
2-3V
|
Belgian League
|
Cercle Brugge
|
0-2V
|
Belgian League
|
Toulouse
|
1-1E
|
UEL
|
Genk
|
0-2D
|
Belgian League
On the part of those coached by Jürgen Klopp, only the appearance of one player is in doubt. This player is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who is suffering from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match.
In the case of the Belgians, they will also have a player who arrives as a doubt for this match. This player is Eckert.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konaté, Bajcetic; Harvey Elliott, Gravenberch, Wataru Endo; Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Ben Doak
Union Saint Gilloise:Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Fedde Leysen; Castro Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin; Lazare Amani, Gustaf Nilsson, Doors
Liverpool 3-1 Union Saint Gilloise
