The Premier League gives us a great game again this Sunday. Tottenham, who has just received Manchester United at home, will have to visit Anfield to play matchday number 34 of the domestic competition. Both teams are playing to get into European positions for next season, so a defeat for either of them can be decisive. After this meeting there will only be 4 days to play.
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Tottenham played?
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: sunday april 30
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Nottm Forest
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
leeds united
|
1-6V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-0E
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Man United
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
6-1D
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
2-3 D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
Tie
|
Tottenham
|
3
|
1
|
1
What injured does Liverpool have?
Liverpool for this match will not be able to count on the following players: Ramsay, Keita, Williams, Firmino and Bajcetic.
What injured does Tottenham have?
For this match, Tottenham will not be able to count on the following players: Emerson Royal, Lloris, Bentancus, Sessegnon and Bissouma.
What is the possible alignment of Liverpool?
Becker, Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
What is Tottenham’s possible lineup?
Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjer, Rocharlison, Son, Kane
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
