In an exciting FA Cup match, Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Southampton, a team currently in the Premier League promotion spots. The match promises to be a confrontation full of action and determination on the part of both teams. Don't miss the action at 9pm on DAZN.
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Southampton played?
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Wednesday February 28
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on television in the United States?
ESPN+
Rival
Result
Competition
Liverpool
EFL CUP
man city
1-1
Premier League
Crystal Palace
1-3V
Premier League
Aston Villa
1-3V
FA CUP
Wolves
2-4D
Premier League
Rival
Result
Competition
Millwall
1-2D
championship
Hull City
1-2D
championship
West Brom
0-2V
championship
Bristol City
3-1D
championship
Huddersfield Town
5-3D
championship
Neither Larios nor Stewart will be able to be there due to injury. Soton.
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp there are several injured players among which are: Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Salah, Szobozslai, Matip, Alisson, Thiago and Ben Doak.
Southampton: Bazunu, Harwood, Stephen, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Aribo, Armstrong, Brooks, Fraser and Che Adams
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
