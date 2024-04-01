The match will be played on Saturday, April 4 at the Anfield stadium. It is an accessible match for Jurgen Klopp's team to continue adding points and give starting players a rest due to the continuity of important matches. Sheffield United are last in the Premier League.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Liverpool and Sheffield United:
Liverpool vs Sheffield United match information
City:Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Thursday, April 4th
Schedule: 20:30 ESP, 15:30 ARG, 12:30 MX
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can Liverpool vs Sheffield United be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Liverpool vs Sheffield United be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How will Liverpool vs Sheffield United be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How will Liverpool vs Sheffield United be seen on television in the United States?
Telemundo Deportes Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Prague Sparta
|
6-1V
|
UEL
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Prague Sparta
|
1-5V
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
3-3E
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-6D
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
0-5D
|
Premier League
Liverpool: Thiago due to a muscle injury, Joël Matip due to knee problems, Alisson due to a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota due to knee problems, Curtis Jones due to an ankle injury, Ben Doak due to pubic problems and Bajcetic due to a knee injury. the twin
Sheffield United: Chris Basham due to broken leg, Baldock due to thigh problems, John Egan and Cameron Archer due to calf injuries, Max Lowe due to ankle injuries, Norringotn Davies due to hamstring injuries and Daniel Jebbison due to pubic problems.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Saah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz
Sheffield United: Ivo Grbic, Mason Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bowen, Vini Souza, Arblaster, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Osborn, Oliver Mcburnie, Ben Brereton
Liverpool 4-1 Sheffield United
