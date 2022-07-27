Liverpool vs. Salzburg LIVE, minute by minute of the match: Luis Díaz plays

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Liverpool.
The peasant hopes to have action in the third preseason friendly.
July 27, 2022, 12:22 PM
Liverpool and Salzburg meet this Wednesday, at 1 pm, in a pre-season friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in Austriaas part of the preparation of both teams for their respective leagues.
Salzburg and Liverpool met in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. The Reds won at home 4-3 and won again 2-0 on Austrian soil.Follow the friendly match between Liverpool and RB Salzburg live.
lineups
Aus den Köpfen unserer Trainer via E-Mail, Photoshop und Twitter ohne große Umwege direkt zu euch: unsere Startelf für das heutige Kräftemessen mit dem @LFC. 🖨️ #RBSLFC
—FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) July 27, 2022
Minute by minute
All set for the engagement.
More news
SPORTS
July 27, 2022, 12:22 PM
