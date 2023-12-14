You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Liverpool closes its participation in the group stage with Luis Díaz among the substitutes.
This Thursday the group stage of the Europa League closes. Liverpool visits Belgium to face the Union Saint-Gilloise for the sixth date of the continental tournament organized by Uefa
The networks They come to the match already qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League, they are first in group E with 12 points, which is why the coach Jurgen Klopp decided to give some rest to the starting players, one of them the Colombian Luis Diaz, who will start the game from the bench.
Liverpool is going to take the field with a mixed team, thinking about what the difficult schedule they have in store will be like. England for this end of the year. On Sunday he will star in the classic against Manchester United.
Follow minute by minute of Liverpool vs Sain Gilloise
SPORTS
