A Liverpool-Real Madrid match in the Champions League final, on May 28 in Paris, is a new episode of this European football classic: It will be the third time that both meet in the final of the maximum tournament, after 1981 and 2018. The Anglo-Spanish rivalry for the throne of the continent is served.

The final will be an exciting tactical battle between Jürgen Klopp’s ‘Reds’ and Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘Merengues’. The first final between the two in this tournament was precisely in Paris, at the Parc des Princes stadium, and then Liverpool won 1-0 in 1981, with a late goal from Alan Kennedy (81).

Real Madrid got their revenge in 2018 in kyiv, where a brace from Gareth Bale led the white team to their 13th European champion title. Zinedine Zidane then beat Jürgen Klopp (3-1), who a year later was able to celebrate with Liverpool, lifting the ‘Orejona’ with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in 2019.

Recent history: quarterfinals in 2021

Since the match in Ukraine, Real Madrid and Liverpool met last year in the quarterfinals and the Spanish team took the pulse (3-1, 0-0), before falling in the semifinals.

In total, in eight matches in the European Cup/Champions League, the balance is favorable for Real Madrid with four wins, three losses and one draw.

Real Madrid’s comeback victory over Manchester City on Wednesday (3-1 in extra time) prevented a 100% English final in Paris, as happened last year, when Chelsea beat Manchester City.

In addition to the two previous finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the Anglo-Spanish rivalry in Champions League finals is marked by Barcelona and Manchester United, who also met twice (2009 and 2011), in both cases with a victory for the Catalans. Lionel Messi scored a goal in each of those two finals.

Barcelona had already won a Champions League final a few years earlier against an English team, in 2006 with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Paris.

Whether it is Real Madrid or Liverpool who raise the ‘Orejona’ at the Stade de France, a trend will have been perpetuated: Spain and England share eight of the last ten Champions League titles and maintain an exciting fight to be the best on the continent in club football.

Two of the winningest teams in the tournament

In the historical record, Real Madrid is the one who clearly dominates, with 13 crowns in the most important tournament. Liverpool have 6 and will try to cut that handicap.

In Spanish football, Real Madrid (13 titles) and Barcelona (5) share the successes of the LaLiga teams in this competition. In England, the balance is more plural and their fourteen total titles in the European Cup/Champions League are due to five different clubs.

Of the 67 editions held since 1956, in 33 the champion has been either English or Spanish, already taking into account that of this 2021-2022 academic year.

