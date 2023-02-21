Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: LIVE, great game, Champions League

He Liverpool and Real Madrid meet again on Tuesday at Anfield for a first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League with an air of revenge for the Reds, after their defeat in the 2022 final and the incidents in thethe Stade de France,

It is possible that the meeting will bring back two bad memories for fans of the

Liverpool.

In sports, the English will seek to erase the affront after conceding the victory to the Madrid team last May (1-0), which deprived the club of a seventh European title.

The Reds, who are in a difficult position in the Premier League (8th), they hope to confirm in the Champions League that they have straightened their course after two consecutive victories in the league, the last one in Newcastle (0-2) at the weekend.

