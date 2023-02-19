Real Madrid travels to Liverpool this Tuesday to play the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Jurgen Klopp’s men. Both teams arrive in good dynamics after having gone through difficult moments after the World Cup. In this case, Real Madrid starts as favorites in the tie:
HERE WE LEAVE YOU EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW:
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Tuesday February 21
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: Movistar +
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: CBS, Paramount Plus, TUDN
live streaming: TUDN APP, VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Jugen Klopp will not have Arthur available due to a thigh injury, nor Konaté due to the hamstrings, nor Luis Díaz due to the injury he suffered in his knee, nor Thiago, who will return in mid-March due to a muscle injury.
At Real Madrid there is uncertainty with the states of Benzema and Toni Kroos. In principle they could reach the crash without problems, but there is nothing confirmed. In addition to these two, Ferland Mendy is ruled out.
Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid.
#Liverpool #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply