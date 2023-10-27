Liverpool returns from playing matchday three of the Europa League and will host Nottingham Forest for matchday 10 of the Premier League. Klopp’s men have shown clear improvement this season and with a victory at home they could even take the lead in the standings. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest played?
City: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday, October 29
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 07:00 in Mexico
Referee:Chris Kavanagh
VAR:Andy Madley
How can you watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on television in the United States?
FuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Toulouse
|
5-1 victory
|
Europa League
|
Everton
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Union Saint-Gilloise
|
2-0 victory
|
Europa League
|
Tottenham
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-0 draw
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
Liverpool were left out of the 2023/24 Champions League after a season below expectations, but so far this campaign they have turned the situation around and are now once again candidates for everything. Klopp’s team have only lost the controversial match against Tottenham, and are leaders of their Europa League group. Their goal this season was to re-enter the Champions League, and at the moment it seems that they will achieve it easily.
The situation at Nottingham forest has gone a bit in reverse. After being comfortably saved last year, at this point in the 2023/24 season they have only achieved two victories, against Sheffield and against Chelsea. At the moment they are still out of danger of the relegation spots, but they are 6 points behind Burnley and in a few weeks their situation could change a lot.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez.
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Nico Domínguez, Sangaré; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Chris Wood.
Liverpool 4-2 Forest. Klopp’s offensive trident has been at a high level for several weeks, and with an inspired Darwin Núñez and Salah at a high level they are almost unstoppable. Nottingham Forest is always a very rocky team, and they will not make things easy.
