The situation at Nottingham forest has gone a bit in reverse. After being comfortably saved last year, at this point in the 2023/24 season they have only achieved two victories, against Sheffield and against Chelsea. At the moment they are still out of danger of the relegation spots, but they are 6 points behind Burnley and in a few weeks their situation could change a lot.

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Nico Domínguez, Sangaré; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Chris Wood.