The team coached by Klopp will have what should be a relatively easy match against Norwich in the FA Cup, and even more so considering that others have faced rivals of the quality of Tottenham or Manchester City. The Liverpool natives have casualties like Salah from the Africa Cup, and simpler games like this will help them rest ahead of the complicated Premier League. Here is the preview of the match:
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Norwich played?
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday January 28
Schedule: 14:30 in Spain, 10:30 in Argentina, 07:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Liverpool vs Norwich on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Norwich on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Liverpool vs Norwich on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Liverpool vs Norwich on television in the United States?
ESPN+
Rival
Result
Competition
Fulham
1-1 draw
EFL Cup
Bouremouth
4-0 victory
Premier League
Fulham
2-1 victory
EFL Cup
Arsenal
Victory 0-2
FA Cup
Newcastle
4-2 victory
Premier League
Rival
Result
Competition
leeds
Defeat 1-0
championship
Albion
2-0 victory
championship
Bristol Rovers
Victory 1-3
FA Cup
Hull City
Victory 1-2
championship
Bristol Rovers
1-1 draw
FA Cup
This will be Liverpool's first game since their coach, Klopp, has commented publicly that when the season ends he will no longer be the coach of the English club. Harsh statements for all the fans of the red team, especially because no one expected it and there was no prior thought or warning in this regard that would make us think that this could happen. Therefore, and as should be customary from now on, every game at Anfield there should be a standing ovation for the German.
Norwich: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Nunez, McLean; Rowe, Sara, Sainz and Sargent.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Jota, Darwin Núñez and Diaz.
Liverpool 4-0 Norwich.
