In the lead-up to an exciting duel scheduled for January 1, 2024, Liverpool faces Newcastle in a crucial matchup. Located in second position in the table, Liverpool are looking for a victory to stay in Arsenal's wake and consolidate their aspirations for the Premier League title. On the other hand, Newcastle, mired in a negative streak after their elimination from the Champions League, are eager to change their fortunes in this high-tension confrontation.
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Newcastle played?
City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Monday January 1
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
5-1V
|
Carabao Cup
|
Manchester United
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
USG
|
2-1D
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1 (4-2) 1
|
Carabao Cup
|
Fulham
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Milan
|
1-2D
|
UCL
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Mac Allister, Matip and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.
Newcastle also has a plague of injuries, there are several Magpies players who will not be able to be in this match. The players who will not be for this match are the following: Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali and Anderson
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Fabian Scharr, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almirón, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon
Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle
