Liverpool are once again that feared offensive team that Klopp usually coaches, and in one of the most competitive Premier Leagues in recent years they have taken the lead after 16 games. This weekend they host Manchester United, which is not quite what was expected but they are still hooked on the fight for the Champions League spots. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Manchester United played?
City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday December 3
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 13:00 in Argentina
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
USG
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Europa League
|
Crystal Palace
|
Victory 1-2
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
Victory 0-2
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
Victory 4-3
|
Premier League
|
LASK
|
4-0 victory
|
Europa League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayern
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Champions League
|
Bournemouth
|
Defeat 0-3
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Premier League
|
Galatasaray
|
3-3 draw
|
Champions League
Liverpool is once again one of the European giants, and even though they are not playing in the Champions League this season, they want to fight to win the Europa League. They have finished first in the group and are a clear favorite to win the competition, but this does not mean that they are slowing down in the Premier League. In 16 rounds they have only lost once and have accumulated 4 draws, which leaves them as leaders alone one point above Arsenal.
The other side of the coin is Manchester United, who in addition to being eliminated from the Champions League and out of the Europa League, have not left a good impression in the Premier League and at the moment are not even in European positions. This year it looks like it will be very difficult to be in the top 5, and 7 losses in 16 games are not good enough numbers.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilón; Casemiro, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Liverpool 4-2 Manchester United. Neither team is showing a very solid defensive level, so we can expect a game with many chances for both. In this game Liverpool have shown to perform very well, with Klopp enjoying this Rock&Roll.
