Luis Díaz plays his first great classic of the season and the Liverpool visit to the Manchester United at Old Trafford to complete the third date of the Premier League.

The team managed by Arne Slot won its first two games, first at Ipswich Town (0-2) and then at Anfield against Brentford (2-0). Now he has the chance to show his progress against a direct rival for the title.

The first goal was scored by Luis Diaz and the Guajiro scored with a header in a play at minute 34 of the first half. This is the second consecutive match in which the Colombian has scored a goal.

A few minutes later Luis Diaz He finishes with his right foot from the centre of the area to the right side of the goal in a play that had the assistance of Mohamed Salah and scores the second goal.

With these goals, Luis Díaz becomes the Liverpool player who has scored the most goals so far this year 2024 in the Premier League with a total of 8 goals.