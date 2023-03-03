As usual, the top English competition, the premier league, brings us a very interesting menu for this weekend. Two great teams from England come face to face and it is that the Liverpool of Jurgen Kloppreceives the Manchester Utd of the strategist Erik Tenhag. There is promise of good football and goals. When these two face each other, the expectation is quite high and that is that both teams have a lot of quality and always put on the show that this sport deserves.
Liverpool
Little by little, Klopp’s team is recovering the regularity in the result, despite the fact that it comes from receiving a jolt in Champions League by the hand of real Madrid. Regarding the historical record, in the matches against Manchester United, Liverpool is favored with three games won against United’s 2 wins. It is also worth noting that Liverpool have not lost in their last four Premier League games.
Manchester Utd
The story for those of have hag is different. The emotional barrage they have can impact this game without a doubt. It seems that everything is going well for United and now they have the opportunity to balance the balance in terms of the last 5 games played against Liverpool. Manchester United, led by Marcus Rashfordhas all the numbers to be victorious in this match.
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Day and time: Sunday March 5. 5:30 p.m. Spain, 10:30 a.m. Mexico, 1:30 p.m. Argentina
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: Movistar+
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: to be confirmed
Live streaming: Paramount+
TV channels: FuvoTV
Live streaming: NBC Sports app
TV channels: ESPN2
Live streaming: Star+
The confirmed casualties at Liverpool are:
The confirmed casualties for Manchester United are:
Liverpool 2-3 Manchester United
