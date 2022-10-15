Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: time and TV in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Manchester City

Action from the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Action of the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool.

They meet this Sunday at Anfield.

The scoring machine Erling Haland opens at Anfield. The Liverpool receives the defending champion on Sunday Manchester City in a duel between the two great contenders from last year, somewhat decaffeinated this season due to the irregular progress of the Reds.

With only ten games played, Liverpool (10th) is 13 points behind City (2nd) and 14 behind the leader Arsenal, a distance that seems definitive in their goal of fighting for the Premier League, although the Reds have one game less than their rivals.

See also  Atletico Madrid in "danger"!

With a weak defense and weighed down by casualties, Liverpool will have to find a way to contain Haaland, who rested this week in the Champions in his team’s goalless draw in Copenhagen. In ten days of the Premier League, the Norwegian Haaland has scored 15 goals, a record never seen before in the competition.

match Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

The Reds arrive at the English ‘classic’ of recent years after enjoying themselves in the Champions League, winning 7-1 in Scotland against Glasgow Rangers and taking an important step to advance to the round of 16.

Their forwards sharpened their aim: a brace from Roberto Firmino, a goal from Darwin Núñez and the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition for Mohammed Salahwith three goals in six minutes.

Also on Sunday, Manchester United (5th) and Newcastle (6th) will play a clash between ambitious projects that dream of the next Champions League. Leader Arsenal moves to Leeds (14th), which has just two points from its last five games.

See also  Terrifying plane landing attempt involving Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Time: 10:30 a.m.
TV: ESPN

AFP

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Liverpool #Manchester #City #time #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

'Dutch' Atalanta briefly in the lead after victory, Juventus records a tight victory in derby with Perr Schuurs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result