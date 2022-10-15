Liverpool vs. Manchester City: time and TV in the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action from the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool.
They meet this Sunday at Anfield.
October 15, 2022, 04:03 PM
The scoring machine Erling Haland opens at Anfield. The Liverpool receives the defending champion on Sunday Manchester City in a duel between the two great contenders from last year, somewhat decaffeinated this season due to the irregular progress of the Reds.
With only ten games played, Liverpool (10th) is 13 points behind City (2nd) and 14 behind the leader Arsenal, a distance that seems definitive in their goal of fighting for the Premier League, although the Reds have one game less than their rivals.
With a weak defense and weighed down by casualties, Liverpool will have to find a way to contain Haaland, who rested this week in the Champions in his team’s goalless draw in Copenhagen. In ten days of the Premier League, the Norwegian Haaland has scored 15 goals, a record never seen before in the competition.
The Reds arrive at the English ‘classic’ of recent years after enjoying themselves in the Champions League, winning 7-1 in Scotland against Glasgow Rangers and taking an important step to advance to the round of 16.
Their forwards sharpened their aim: a brace from Roberto Firmino, a goal from Darwin Núñez and the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition for Mohammed Salahwith three goals in six minutes.
Also on Sunday, Manchester United (5th) and Newcastle (6th) will play a clash between ambitious projects that dream of the next Champions League. Leader Arsenal moves to Leeds (14th), which has just two points from its last five games.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Time: 10:30 a.m.
TV: ESPN
AFP
