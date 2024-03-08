One of the games that any football fan wants to see today. First and second in the Premier League face each other, both separated by one point, in a duel that promises not to disappoint the viewer. For its part, Liverpool only knows victory in the last seven games. Klopp's team is flying at this point in the season, despite injuries to some key players, and a victory in this match would give a blow to their goal of lifting the title as a tribute to the farewell of the German coach. .
On the other hand, Manchester City, after a somewhat difficult start, has once again recovered that level that scares rivals. Pep Guardiola's team hasn't known what it's like to lose for 20 games, and his players are in great shape, so it's the ideal time to take the lead and show who is currently the champion of England.
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday March 10
Schedule: 16:45 in Spain, 12:45 in Argentina, 9:45 in Mexico
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
ncbsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sparta Prague
|
1-5V
|
Europa League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Southampton
|
3-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
0-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Luton Town
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Copenhagen
|
3-1V
|
Champions League
|
Manchester United
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
2-6V
|
FA Cup
|
Bournemouth
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
Liverpool: Bajcetic with a calf injury, Ben Doak with a pubic problem, Matip with knee problems, Thiago with a muscle injury, Alisson with a hamstring injury, Curtis Jones and Gravenberch with an ankle injury, Diogo Jota with knee problems.
Manchester City: Grealish with an injury to be determined. Matheus Nunes will be a doubt due to a broken finger.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Joe Gómez, Konaté, Van Djik, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliot, Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Díaz.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Días, Aké, Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku, Halaand.
Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
